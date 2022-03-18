REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Morgan Stanley

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REE. Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $2.06 on Monday. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $9,988,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $102,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,209,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.