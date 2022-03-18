REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Morgan Stanley

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REE. Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.
Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $2.06 on Monday. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.
About REE Automotive (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
