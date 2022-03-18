REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $11,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,635 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

