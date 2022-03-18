Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RGLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

