Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.73

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($57.22) to GBX 4,600 ($59.82) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,122.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

