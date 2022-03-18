Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.87

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.87 and traded as high as $22.73. Renren shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 32,590 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Renren by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

