Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.87

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.87 and traded as high as $22.73. Renren shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 32,590 shares.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Renren by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
