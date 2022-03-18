Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KONE Oyj’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KONE Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.7306 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

