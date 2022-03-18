Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

AEP stock opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. National Pension Service increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 94.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

