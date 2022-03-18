Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ramaco Resources (METC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2022 – Ramaco Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Ramaco Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

3/2/2022 – Ramaco Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

2/26/2022 – Ramaco Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

2/3/2022 – Ramaco Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00.

NASDAQ METC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.52. 7,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $728.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

Get Ramaco Resources Inc alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.