Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP John Lafave Sells 7,600 Shares

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Lafave also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, John Lafave sold 498 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $6,947.10.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RFP shares. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

