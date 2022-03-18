Retirement Planning Group Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 212,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,671,000.

BSV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 207,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,562. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

