Retirement Planning Group Buys 24,154 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,522. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52.

