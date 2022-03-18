Retirement Planning Group Buys Shares of 26,739 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Retirement Planning Group owned 1.01% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNOV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,835,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNOV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.