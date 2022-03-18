Retirement Planning Group Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,845,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,358. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27.

