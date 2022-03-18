Retirement Planning Group Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 303,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 204,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. 1,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

