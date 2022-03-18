Reviewing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abiomed and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 1 0 2.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Abiomed currently has a consensus target price of $336.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.43%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.73%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Abiomed.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 13.26% 15.19% 13.64% ClearPoint Neuro -88.41% -31.18% -20.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abiomed and ClearPoint Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 16.52 $225.52 million $2.89 106.45 ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 13.30 -$14.41 million ($0.67) -13.66

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Abiomed has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abiomed beats ClearPoint Neuro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

