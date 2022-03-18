Reviewing Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp 19.44% 8.29% 0.86%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Third Coast Bancshares and First Northwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.37%. First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than First Northwest Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and First Northwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.93 $11.42 million N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp $79.31 million 2.87 $15.42 million $1.67 13.59

First Northwest Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

