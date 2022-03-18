Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.26.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Revolve Group (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
