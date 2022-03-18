Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.26.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

