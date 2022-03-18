RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. RF Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RF Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

