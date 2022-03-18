Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,283 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

