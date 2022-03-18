Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

