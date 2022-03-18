Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.

