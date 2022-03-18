Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.96. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $95.76.

