RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.05.

RNG traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.60. 10,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average is $197.21. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $98.91 and a 52 week high of $337.34.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

