RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.05.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $119.60. 10,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.21. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $337.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $9,431,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $3,091,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

