RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.05.
Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $119.60. 10,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.21. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $337.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $9,431,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $3,091,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
