Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,700 ($87.13) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($76.72) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,590 ($72.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £90.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,553.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,085.40. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,084.40).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

