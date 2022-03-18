Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 140 ($1.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.57) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.74) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS RYCEY remained flat at $$1.23 on Friday. 4,607,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,973. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

