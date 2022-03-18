Ronna Romney Sells 200 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95.

MOH stock opened at $337.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.55 and a 12-month high of $337.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.94.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,876,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.