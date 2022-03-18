Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,510,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 101,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,521. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

