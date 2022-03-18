Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys 143 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.42. 192,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.62 and its 200 day moving average is $550.25. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

