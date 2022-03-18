Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $223.84. 74,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,377. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.