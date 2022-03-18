Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,722,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. 351,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,709. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $68.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38.

