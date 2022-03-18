Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.61. 15,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,762. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $179.46 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

