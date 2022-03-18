RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $45.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.