RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $45.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
