Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Director Gail Mandel Sells 3,820 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gail Mandel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Gail Mandel sold 714 shares of Sabre stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $6,176.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.68 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth about $190,035,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth about $76,348,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,597,951 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.