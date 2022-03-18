Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 97 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC opened at $274.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.