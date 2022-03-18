Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $16.08. Samsara shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,962 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

