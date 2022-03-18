Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sana Biotechnology stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 39,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,601. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 879,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,426,000 after purchasing an additional 872,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.