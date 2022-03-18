Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) Insider John Richards Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR – Get Rating) insider John Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.23 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,150.00 ($18,812.95).

John Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, John Richards bought 15,000 shares of Sandfire Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.05 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,765.00 ($65,298.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Sandfire Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

