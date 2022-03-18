Sanofi to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNY. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sanofi by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sanofi by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 304,603 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Sanofi by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 123,140 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.