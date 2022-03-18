Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $122.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

