Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 76,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

