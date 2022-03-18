SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $137.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

