Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given New €6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.92.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. Schaeffler has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.85.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.