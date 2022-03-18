Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

SCHL stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter.

SCHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,004,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Scholastic by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Scholastic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Scholastic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

