Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

