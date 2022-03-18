Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

SAIC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

SAIC opened at $89.09 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

