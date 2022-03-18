Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.93 and last traded at $85.93. 4,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $45,132,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 128,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

