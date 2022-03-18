Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,186,798 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of £13.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.
Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Company Profile (LON:SOLO)
