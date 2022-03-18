SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCWX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of SCWX opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

