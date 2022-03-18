SEMrush (SEMR) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) is one of 395 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SEMrush to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SEMrush and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 0 3 4 0 2.57 SEMrush Competitors 2668 13237 24393 667 2.56

SEMrush presently has a consensus target price of $22.21, indicating a potential upside of 92.17%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 46.22%. Given SEMrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEMrush is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.75% -2.24% -1.58% SEMrush Competitors -121.02% -56.96% -5.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEMrush and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $188.00 million -$7.01 million -578.00 SEMrush Competitors $1.81 billion $309.30 million 7.69

SEMrush’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SEMrush. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEMrush peers beat SEMrush on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SEMrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

